Toddler, 2, dies after being found unresponsive in South Austin; CPD investigating

CHICAGO -- A toddler died after being found unresponsive Thursday night in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 2-year-old boy was found by his mother about 7:10 p.m. in a home on Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was first taken to a firehouse for help before being transported to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition, according to police. He later died at the hospital. Police would not confirm whether foul play was suspected.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
