Toddler ejected in car crash; almost run over

A 2-year-old girl is recovering after she was ejected from a car when it crashed. (WLS)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WLS) --
A 2-year-old girl is recovering after she was ejected from a car when it crashed.

Police said the girl and another 3-year-old child were in the back seat of the Buick when the driver briefly stopped at a stop sign and then pulled into the path of a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the Buick, ejecting the toddler through the back window.

The Buick then rolled backward, narrowly missing the child on the ground.

"I was stunned. I don't think anybody else saw the child. I did cause she almost ran the child over," said Rob Rawls, who witnessed the crash. "The impact was so hard the video doesn't do it any justice because it was loud and it was thunderous."

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Police are investigating whether the children in the Buick were buckled and whether the car seats were properly installed.
