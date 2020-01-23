Toddler, elderly man rescued from fire in Chatham, both in critical condition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5871194" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a fire in Chatham. One adult and one child were rescued from the building.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 2-year-old child, were rescued from a residential fire in Chatham, Chicago fire officials said.Officials said firefighters responded to a fire in a residential building in the 700-block of East 91st Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.Police said a 94-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from the building. According to police, both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.Firefighters searched for a second child but no one else was found in the building, fire officials said.No further details have been released about the fire or its cause. The fire was struck out as of 5 p.m. but firefighters and other emergency crews remained on the scene.