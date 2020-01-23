Toddler, elderly man rescued from fire in Chatham, both in critical condition

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 2-year-old child, were rescued from a residential fire in Chatham, Chicago fire officials said.

Officials said firefighters responded to a fire in a residential building in the 700-block of East 91st Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Police said a 94-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were pulled from the building. According to police, both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a fire in Chatham. One adult and one child were rescued from the building.



Firefighters searched for a second child but no one else was found in the building, fire officials said.

No further details have been released about the fire or its cause. The fire was struck out as of 5 p.m. but firefighters and other emergency crews remained on the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathambuilding firerescuechicago fire department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Snow starts tonight, several inches possible by Saturday
District rejects teacher's claim maternity leave was denied due to summer birth
CPD used bogus search warrants to illegally enter homes, lawsuits claim
Micro apartments can create big opportunity in small spaces
Multiple people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
3 shot, 1 fatally, in West Garfield Park: CPD
Cook County to launch tax break program for families of fallen heroes
Show More
Medical marijuana applications spike following legalization
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments underway
Juice WRLD cause of death released by medical examiner
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare begin, 14 passengers arriving from China cleared
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
More TOP STORIES News