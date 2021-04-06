Toddler gravely injured in apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10492638" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An apparent road rage incident leads to a child being shot followed by a crash on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is being questioned after a 21-month-old boy was shot in the head during an apparent road rage incident on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park on Tuesday."There was an incident that occurred at Waldron and Lake Shore Drive, which escalated into shots being fired for approximately two blocks on North Lake Shore Drive from approximately 1100 to 900 south," said CPD 1st Dist. Commander Jacob Alderden.Witnesses told Chicago police they first heard shots fired in the 300-block of South Lake Shore Drive at around 11:07 a.m.The vehicle traveling north crashed in the 100-block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to police.The child suffered a gunshot to the right temple while he was in the car, police said.A good Samaritan driving a Tesla witnessed the crash."The good Samaritan immediately drove the 2-year-old to Northwestern along with the two occupants of the vehicle," said Alderden.The boy was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital where doctors say he is now in grave condition."Any time we have brain injury it's very hard to predict exactly what the course will be but it's a very tenuous situation. It can change hourly for us, but luckily he's in a location where we can respond to any other emergencies if we have to," said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Lurie Children's Hospital.A handgun has been recovered from the vehicle that the child was in, but it's not clear if it was fired in the shooting, police said.Alderden said it appears the individuals involved are completely unknown to each other."There was a dispute possibly over not letting somebody into a lane of traffic," said Alderden.Police are still looking for the other vehicle which is described as a black Chevy.Community activists, led by Ja'Mal Green, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."We need to bring this horrible person to justice," said Green.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police know who they are looking for."It's mind boggling to me that people carry guns and use them in the way that they do and they use in that way when children are in immediate proximity," said Lightfoot."Where is a safe place? Is there a safe place? Do we really want a safe place? We are running out of children," said Pastor Donovan Price, Solutions and Resources Chicago.