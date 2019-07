EMBED >More News Videos Relatives of a 3-year-old girl injured at a day care center say they were initially told she was hurt in a fall, but surveillance video showed otherwise.

NEW YORK -- A mother says her 2-year-old son was kicked by a woman at day care because he wouldn't take a nap.Disturbing surveillance video shows the toddler being picked up from his chair, tossed on the ground and kicked by 36-year-old Valeriaya Buonadonna.A witness apparently alerted the boy's parents to the incident, leading to Buonadonna's arrest.Buonadonna is charged with assault. The Children's Services Administration is working with police to investigate the incident.