Prosecutors file motion to increase bond amount for purported father after video of toddler with gun

The video was aired by "On Patrol: Live," during the TV show's live broadcast on Saturday, Jan. 14, according to a news release.

Video from a neighbor's security camera that aired on "On Patrol: Live," shows a little boy in the entryway of an apartment complex waving a handgun back and forth and pulling the trigger.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. -- Prosecutors in Indiana have filed a motion to increase the bond for the father of a toddler seen holding a handgun.

The child was in the entryway of an apartment complex waving the gun.

Security video of the incident was aired by the Reelz series "On Patrol: Live," during the TV show's live broadcast on Saturday, according to a news release. The show identified Shane Osborne as the boy's father.

Osborne "explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment," an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.

The toddler is identified in the affidavit as "K.O."

Osborne let the officers perform a "cursory look throughout" the apartment, according to the affidavit, but police did not find a firearm, "in plain view." Officers left the apartment but were met by a concerned neighbor with security video of the toddler with the gun, the affidavit said.

"The video showed K.O. walking around the upstairs landing of the Beech Grove apartment with a silver and black handgun," the affidavit said. Officers returned to the apartment where Osborne was staying and questioned him again.

Osborne told police he did not have a gun, "but indicated that a relative may have left one somewhere."

Officer Rainerio Comia asked K.O., "where he put his 'pew pew,'" after another apartment search seemed to turn up empty, according to the affidavit.

That's when K.O. led officers to a roll-top desk where officers found the gun, the affidavit said.

Osborne told officers the gun was not his and that it belonged to a cousin "who sometimes left the weapon (there) when he felt mentally unstable," the affidavit said.

"He did not know the weapon was in the apartment at this time, nor that K.O. knew where it was," the affidavit said. "He believed K.O. was inside the apartment, playing and watching television. However, he stated that he must have been very asleep, because he did not notice K.O. leave the apartment."

The boy was left in Osborne's care because his primary caregiver was sicker than he was, the affidavit said. Osborne was eventually handcuffed and taken out of the apartment, CNN previously reported.

The deputy prosecuting attorney in the case said Osborne's bond should be more than the standard amount.

Cathy McCallum said Osborne poses a threat to the community, citing prior arrests and convictions.

McCallum also said Osborne "poses a threat to the welfare of the toddler -- and his neighbors and their children.

She added that he has failed to appear for court hearings in the past.

Bond was set at $37,000 surety and $500 cash. Both must be posted for Osborne to get out of jail.

He faces a charge related to neglect of a dependent and is scheduled for his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.