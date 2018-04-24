Toddler's body found in suitcase along NJ tracks ID'd as missing 2-year-old from Va.

EMBED </>More Videos

Diana Williams has more on the death of 2-year-old Te'Myah Plummer.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
Authorities investigating the gruesome discovery of a child's body found in a suitcase along the PATH tracks in New Jersey have identified the victim as a missing 2-year-old girl from Virginia and have arrested the child's father.

The body of Te'Myah Plummer was found around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, April 11, under the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge at the end of Van Wagenen Avenue in Jersey City.

Police in Richmond, Virginia, had announced in March that they were seeking the public's help in locating Plummer and her father, Travis Plummer. They had last been seen in August.

It was believed they may have relocated to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg County, North Carolina area, or perhaps Jersey City. At the time, they did not believe either was in any danger.

During the investigation, investigators in Hudson County were contacted by the Richmond Police Department regarding the case. The girl's father was subsequently tracked by investigators to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he was arrested without incident by FBI agents on April 19, and is currently awaiting extradition proceedings to Hudson County.

Plummer, 37, has been charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor's Homicide Unit with desecrating human remains.

Preliminary reports by the Regional Medical Examiner's Office originally estimated the child to be approximately 10-months-old.

Additional medical studies determined that the child was closer to 2-years-old and DNA testing by the FBI Forensic Lab in Quantico, Virginia, confirmed her identity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killeddead bodybaby deathu.s. & worldNew JerseyVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News