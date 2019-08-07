Toilet explodes after lightning strikes septic tank

FORT MYERS, Florida -- A toilet turned into a missile because of a lightning strike.

MaryLou Ward said she was in bed with her husband and three dogs during the rain and thunder, when all of a sudden they were blown out of bed. In the photos, you can see the porcelain broken into pieces.

Lightning hit the ground in front of their home over the weekend. That strike was just a little too close to the septic tank. It sparked methane gas from the tank, which led to an explosion that destroyed the tank, the home's plumbing and a toilet inside.

All of the plumbing will likely have to be replaced.

RELATED:
School librarian files lawsuit over exploding toilet

Toilet rodent leaves residents feeling flushed with fear

Man finds snake alive in toilet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridatoiletlightningu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of NU PhD student in Rogers Park
Off-duty CPD officer fires shots at suspect in South Chicago
Ivanka Trump tweets inaccurate info about Chicago violence, Lightfoot hits back
Cyntoia Brown free after being in prison since she was 16
Man slams 13-year-old to ground during national anthem: police
Cook County sheriff's officer charged in fatal Niles crash
Jayme Closs' Wis. house torn down
Show More
Woman charged in River North hit-and-run that critically injured bicyclist
Pa. mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Family of murdered U of I scholar Yingying Zhang to speak Wednesday
Ariana Grande joins Barbra Streisand for duet at Chicago concert
Images released of pickup wanted in Far South Side fatal hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News