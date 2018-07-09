Tokyo-bound plane returns to Chicago due to cracked windshield

EMBED </>More Videos

An American Airlines plane returned to O'Hare International Airport after cracked windshield. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Toyko-bound American Airlines plane returned to O'Hare International Airport Monday afternoon due to a cracked windshield in the cockpit, according to the airline and FAA.

Flight 153 departed from O'Hare at about 3 p.m. CDT and returned shortly before 5 p.m.

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft had 164 passengers and 13 crewmembers on board, according to the airline.

In a statement American Airlines said, in part: "As a reminder, aircraft windshields have multiple layers. ... Our maintenance team will evaluate the aircraft once it has landed and we will work to get our customers to their destination as quickly and safely as we can."

Shortly after 5 p.m., an AA spokewoman confirmed that the plane "landed normally." She said the airline is "working to determine if we can swap aircraft or if we need to accommodate the passengers on other flights."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
o'hare airportemergency landingairport newsChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News