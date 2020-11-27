good news

British Capt. Sir Tom Moore to appear on GQ cover; 100-year-old World War II veteran named 1 of 'Men of the Year'

A now-famous World War II veteran from England has been dubbed one of GQ magazine's "Men of the Year."

British Capt. Sir Tom Moore is 100-years-old. Earlier this year, he raised millions of dollars for Britain's health service during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, by walking laps in his garden.

Moore initially wanted to raise just over $1,200 by walking ten laps per day in early April.

Michael B. Jordan named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

But within just 24 hours, he smashed his target, and raised more than $14 million.

Since then, Moore has been knighted, has a best-selling book and even signed a movie deal.

Next year, he'll be the oldest person to be featured on the cover of GQ, which honored him with the "inspiration" category.
