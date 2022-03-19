body found

Woman ID'd after body found in garbage can in Chatham alley on South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A woman's body was found in a trash can Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side.

A witness discovered the woman's remains about 12:45 p.m. in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Missing Evanston woman, trans advocate Elise Malary ID'd as body recovered from Lake Michigan

The woman was identified Saturday as Tommie Whetstone, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamtrashgarbagechicago crimechicago police departmentbody found
BODY FOUND
Body found along lakefront ID'd as missing Evanston woman: police
Woman's body found along lakefront in Evanston: police
Woman's body found in garbage can in Chatham alley, police say
Jelani Day Bill passes IL state senate
TOP STORIES
Body found along lakefront ID'd as missing Evanston woman: police
The Smollett Case: ABC7 looks back at reporting on Jussie Smollett
Credit reporting agencies will wipe out most medical debt
Omicron BA.2 subvariant continues to increase in Illinois
VW recalls over 246K SUVs due to unexpected braking
Willie Wilson to give away $1M in gas in Chicago area: FULL LIST
Narcan gets renewed attention after student dies from overdose
Show More
7 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
3 Russian cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue suits
Former presidents pay secret visit to Ukrainian church in Chicago
BGA investigates allegations against former Chicago police supt.
Chicago Weather: Windy, wet Saturday
More TOP STORIES News