Woman ID'd after body found in garbage can in Chatham alley on South Side, police say

A witness discovered the woman's remains about 12:45 p.m. in a trash can in an alley in the 8400 block of South Ingleside Avenue, Chicago police said.
The woman was identified Saturday as Tommie Whetstone, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
