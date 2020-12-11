Actor Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, known for role in 'Friday' movies, dies at 62

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Tommy "Tiny" Lister, the actor best known for starring in the "Friday" movie franchise, has died at his Los Angeles area home. He was 62-years-old.Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Via Marina in Marina del Rey Thursday for a welfare call after friends and associates didn't hear from him since the night before, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.Lister was found dead inside the home.Authorities say it appears he died of natural causes, but the cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.The Compton, California-born Lister had more than 200 movie and television credits under his belt, according to his IMDB page.Nicknamed "Tiny," but standing 6 feet, 5 inches tall, Lister played menacing characters and was perhaps most famous for portraying Deebo, the neighborhood bully in "Friday" and the sequel "Next Friday."Other credits include "The Fifth Element" and "The Dark Knight." He also provided the voice for Finnick in "Zootopia."Tributes poured in on social media for the actor, including from "Friday" co-star Ice Cube."America's favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera," Ice Cube tweeted. "Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."