coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle self-isolating after security team member tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is self-isolating after a member of her security team tested positive for COVID-19.

Board President Preckwinkle said Wednesday the member of her Executive Protection Detail was last in the Cook County Building and in a vehicle used by the detail on March 27.

"My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague and their entire family during this challenging time," Preckwinkle said in a statement.

Preckwinkle said she is not showing any symptoms, but is self-isolating until the end of the day on Friday.

Impacted areas on the fifth floor of the Cook County Building have been deep cleaned and the vehicle used by the employee has been taken out of service for cleaning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopcook countycoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News