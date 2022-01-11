Tony Award-winning Oklahoma! debuts in Chicago as reimagined musical for 21st century

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Opens Tuesday night at the CIBC theater in Chicago. But fans are of the nearly 80-year-old musical are being told to forget what they know.
This a never seen or heard before and reimagined Oklahoma for the 21st century and the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical.
It stars Sasha Hutchings as leading lady Laurey who told Eyewitness News that the this new production will resonate with modern audiences.
"There's just lots of different people on stage, different bodies, different people from different backgrounds and it's just a lot of fun," said Hutchings.
It runs Jan. 11 through Jan. 23. Tickets can be purchased BroadwayinChicago.com.
Sasha Hutchings stars as leading lady Laurey Williams
BROADWAY IN CHICAGO
