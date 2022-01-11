Broadway in Chicago

Tony Award-winning Oklahoma! debuts in Chicago as reimagined musical for 21st century

Sasha Hutchings stars as leading lady Laurey Williams
By ABC 7 Chicago Digiteal Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Tony Award-winning Oklahoma! debuts in Chicago; Rodgers and Hammerstein musical reimagined for 21st century

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Opens Tuesday night at the CIBC theater in Chicago. But fans are of the nearly 80-year-old musical are being told to forget what they know.

This a never seen or heard before and reimagined Oklahoma for the 21st century and the Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical.

It stars Sasha Hutchings as leading lady Laurey who told Eyewitness News that the this new production will resonate with modern audiences.

"There's just lots of different people on stage, different bodies, different people from different backgrounds and it's just a lot of fun," said Hutchings.

It runs Jan. 11 through Jan. 23. Tickets can be purchased BroadwayinChicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagolooptheatermusicalbroadway in chicagobroadway
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROADWAY IN CHICAGO
'Pretty Woman: The Musical' returns to Chicago for limited run
'The Play That Goes Wrong' coming to Chicago
'Frozen' musical heating up Cadillac Palace Theatre
Illinois-native Liv Warfield stars in Teatro ZinZanni
TOP STORIES
CPS school Wednesday after deal reached with Chicago Teachers Union
Illinois reports 28,110 new COVID cases, 92 deaths
Chicago to distribute 1.5M KN95 masks
Northwestern, ND, UChicago involved in financial aid scheme: lawsuit
Infant, 3 crew members injured in helicopter crash near Philadelphia
Series of suspicious Meijer fires under investigation: Highland police
All US states, territories remain on Chicago travel advisory
Show More
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
2 killed in Worth bar shooting
Man, 19, charged in Humboldt Park, Logan Square carjackings: CPD
City cites River North bar for vaccine mandate violation
Chicago Weather: Sunny, windy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News