White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely for medical testing

Tony La Russa stands with his Major League Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago.

Tony La Russa stands with his Major League Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago.

Tony La Russa stands with his Major League Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago.

Tony La Russa stands with his Major League Baseball Hall of Fame plaque before the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely to undergo further medical testing, the team confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

The team announced an hour before their game against the Kansas City Royals that La Russa would not be coaching Tuesday night "at the direction of his doctors" and said he was scheduled to undergo further medical tests Wednesday.

Following an ESPN report that La Russa would be out indefinitely with a medical issue, the team tweeted that following a morning medical evaluation, La Russa "is now scheduled over the coming days to undergo additional testing in Arizona by his personal physicians."

The Sox confirmed he will be out indefinitely pending the results of the medical evaluations.

ESPN reported that bench coach Miguel Cairo will manage the Sox on an interim basis while La Russa undergoes further testing, citing a source.

The White Sox have not offered any details about what kinds of medical tests and treatment he's receiving.

La Russa showed no signs of health trouble during his pregame session with reporters.

The White Sox lost to the Royals 9-7 on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.