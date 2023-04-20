WATCH LIVE

James Beard-Award nominated chef launches 'Top This Mac And Cheese' in South Loop

By WLS
Thursday, April 20, 2023 5:17PM
'Top This Mac And Cheese' now open in South Loop
James Beard Award nominated chef opens Top This Mac And Cheese in South Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago chef is reinventing the mac 'n' cheese wheel and it comes after a recent James Beard Award nomination!

Damarr Brown of Virtue is now launching "Top This Mac n Cheese, " a pop-up shop in the South Loop, offering things like mac covered in beef and gravy, teriyaki pork belly or how about some shrimp or bacon?

Brown joined ABC7 to talk about the new restaurant, the James Beard Award nomination and his favorite mac and cheese.

You can check out Top This Mac N Cheese, 51 E Cermak Rd.

