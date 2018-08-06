Top Trump donors made largest contributions to legal defense fund for Trump allies

SOO RIN KIM
A handful of top Trump donors made large contributions to a legal defense fund set up to help Trump allies caught up in the ongoing probe of Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, tax records shared with ABC News show.

Between March and June, four Trump loyalists with a long history of giving to the mogul-turned-politician donated nearly $200,000 to the Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust. The legal defense fund was set up by President Donald Trump's lawyers in February to provide financial support for legal expenses incurred by any Trump campaign employee, consultant, fundraiser or volunteer questioned in the ongoing probe of Russian election meddling.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Mundelein teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza
66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman found dead, tied-up in bathtub in Gresham ID'd
Outraged father tackles up-skirt photo suspect at Target
Beyonce reveals she had emergency C-section in Vogue essays
Police warn parents about 'Momo Challenge' that may encourage suicide
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Show More
5 killed when small plane crashes in California parking lot
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Man with dementia reported missing from Englewood
Woman sexually assaulted in abandoned West Garfield Park building
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
More News