Tornadoes in Wisconsin? Tornado destroys homes, majorly damages buildings: video

Initial damage assessments by fire departments in the area indicate six homes were destroyed, five had major damage and ten had minor damage from the storm that hit Saturday night.
As for barns and sheds, 11 outbuildings were destroyed, ten received major damage and two had minor damage.
Grant County Emergency Management says no injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter.