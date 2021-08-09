tornado

Tornadoes in Wisconsin? Tornado destroys homes, majorly damages buildings: video

Boscobel, WI tornado damaged several homes and farm outbuildings
WI tornado destroys homes, majorly damages buildings: video

BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- Residents of Grant County are cleaning up debris after a tornado touched down near Boscobel in western Wisconsin, destroying or damaging homes and farm outbuildings.

RELATED: Videos show tornadoes in central Illinois
Parts of Central Illinois are assessing the damage from a number of possible tornadoes Saturday.



Initial damage assessments by fire departments in the area indicate six homes were destroyed, five had major damage and ten had minor damage from the storm that hit Saturday night.
As for barns and sheds, 11 outbuildings were destroyed, ten received major damage and two had minor damage.

RELATED: Woodridge tornado seriously injures woman, 7 months pregnant; loses baby

Grant County Emergency Management says no injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter.
