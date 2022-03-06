Tornado kills 7, including kids, in Iowa; Chicago wind causes damage, leaves thousands without power

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11625877" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A tornado in Iowa killed seven people, including two kids, as severe weather moved toward Illinois.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some have been cleaning up from the storms that moved through the Chicago area Saturday night.High winds knocked down trees and power lines on the city's Northwest Side. Sunday morning, ComEd reported more than 10,000 customers across the area were without power. Their latest report listed 358 active outages with 6,876 people affected.At least one home was damaged when a tree crashed down onto a porch. A Roof was also blown off a building.Sever thunderstorm warnings for Cook and Will counties expired at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. A warning for DuPage county expired at 11:45 p.m. Saturday and warnings for Lake, De Kalb, Boone, Kane, McHenry and Kendall counties were canceled earlier Saturday night. Winds up to 60 mph were reported in Grove Village at 11:16 p.m. Saturday. Warnings for Benton and Jasper counties in Indiana expired at 12:48 a.m. Sunday.So far, there no reports of injuries in the Chicago area, but at least seven people, including children, were killed in Iowa when a tornado moved through.Emergency officials said the tornado was spotted around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The severe weather event also caused significant damage to several homes southwest of Des Moines.The National Weather Service in the area said initial photos and videos suggest this may have been an EF3 tornado.