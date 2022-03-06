storm damage

Tornado kills 7, including kids, in Iowa; Chicago wind causes damage, leaves thousands without power

Latest ComEd report lists 358 active outages with 6,876 people affected
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

High winds cause damage, leave thousands without power

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some have been cleaning up from the storms that moved through the Chicago area Saturday night.

High winds knocked down trees and power lines on the city's Northwest Side. Sunday morning, ComEd reported more than 10,000 customers across the area were without power. Their latest report listed 358 active outages with 6,876 people affected.

At least one home was damaged when a tree crashed down onto a porch. A Roof was also blown off a building.

Sever thunderstorm warnings for Cook and Will counties expired at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. A warning for DuPage county expired at 11:45 p.m. Saturday and warnings for Lake, De Kalb, Boone, Kane, McHenry and Kendall counties were canceled earlier Saturday night. Winds up to 60 mph were reported in Grove Village at 11:16 p.m. Saturday. Warnings for Benton and Jasper counties in Indiana expired at 12:48 a.m. Sunday.

So far, there no reports of injuries in the Chicago area, but at least seven people, including children, were killed in Iowa when a tornado moved through.

EMBED More News Videos

A tornado in Iowa killed seven people, including two kids, as severe weather moved toward Illinois.



Emergency officials said the tornado was spotted around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The severe weather event also caused significant damage to several homes southwest of Des Moines.

The National Weather Service in the area said initial photos and videos suggest this may have been an EF3 tornado.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheriowaillinoiswindchild deathpower outageweatherstormwind damagetornadowinter weatherstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM DAMAGE
Tornado kills 6 people, including 2 kids, in Iowa, officials say
6 months after Naperville tornado, repairs remain unfinished
Donations-filled trucks depart Chicago for KY tornado victims
Officials plead for help in finding teen following tornado outbreak
TOP STORIES
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
2nd Russia ceasefire collapses, halting evacuations again: Ukraine
Chicago woman blazing trail for female firefighters
Pence slams GOP Russia 'apologists' as Trump continues Putin praise
At least 22 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
Chicago Polar Plunge returns in-person
Chicago nonprofit inspires young women in STEM
Show More
Man charged after 2 CPD officers shot at West Side hot dog stand
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Wheaton Warrenville South student killed in crash, police say
Chicago Weather: Quick bump in temps, mostly cloudy Sunday
Suburban 10-year-old uses NFTs to raise money for Ukrainian children
More TOP STORIES News