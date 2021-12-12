Before and after: Images show tornado damage in Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas

Among the collapsed buildings is a candle factory in Kentucky, a nursing home in Arkansas and an Amazon warehouse in western Illinois.
"It's changed the landscape ... here in Mayfield," Kentucky State Police Lt. Dean Patterson said. "We're seeing [destruction] that none of us have ever seen before."
Satellite images reveal the scale of the devastation.
Mayfield candle factory
Edwardsville Amazon warehouse
Monette Manor Nursing Home
Downtown Mayfield
Arkansas farm
Mayfield homes
