EF-0 tornado touched down in Kendall, Kane counties Saturday, National Weather Service confirms

There was a brief unconfirmed EF-0 tornado just at 11 a.m. in Little Rock, Illinois, in the northwest corner of Kendall County, ABC7 Meteorologist Phil Schwarz said.

CHICAGO -- A tornado ripped through parts of Kendall and Kane counties Saturday morning, downing trees, snapping a power pole and damaging a barn's roof, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado touched down shortly after 11 a.m. in Little Rock and traveled northeast for almost four miles to Big Rock, just west of Aurora, the weather service said.

The tornado was classified as EF-0, the weakest type, with winds estimated at 80 mph. The tornado was confirmed Sunday after a National Weather Service team surveyed the damage.

No injuries were reported.

The tornado was spawned by a cold front that brought showers and high wind to the Chicago area Saturday, according to the weather service.

Gusts as high as 77 mph were measured in suburban West Chicago. Midway Airport had a gust of 59 mph, while O'Hare Airport had a 60 mph gust.

