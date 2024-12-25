Tourists flock to reopened Notre Dame Cathedral for 1st Christmas Eve Mass since 2019 fire

PARIS -- Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris celebrated its first Christmas Eve Masses since a devastating fire ravaged the medieval landmark in 2019.

About 2,000 people joined an afternoon Mass - one of four held on Tuesday - including worshippers and other visitors marveling at the restoration of the recently reopened cathedral. Some American tourists in Paris crafted their trip to ensure they could attend Christmas Eve services at Notre Dame.

"They did such an amazing job," said visitor Aly Beinert. "It looks beautiful. It blew us away."

The Paris Archbishop symbolically reopened Notre Dame's grand wooden doors on Dec. 7 with three resounding knocks, with guests including President-elect Donald Trump, U.S. first lady Jill Biden, Britain's Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.