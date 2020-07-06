Tow truck driver critically hurt in Stevenson Expressway crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a crash Monday on the Stevenson Expressway on the Southwest Side.

A tow truck driver was outside his truck about 2:45 a.m. assisting a semi on the shoulder of eastbound I-55 near Cicero Avenue when another vehicle rear-ended his truck, according to Illinois State Police.

The tow truck driver was then hit by either his truck or the vehicle that hit it, state police said. He and the driver of that vehicle were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the tow truck driver was in critical condition.

The right two inbound lanes of I-55 remain closed in the area as crews continue to investigate, state police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
