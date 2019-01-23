Tow truck used to steal cars in Avondale, police say

Chicago police have issued an alert about cars being stolen in the Avondale neighborhood and a tow truck may be responsible.In each incident, the victims were parked in a lot earlier and returned to find their cars had vanished.The robberies occurred in the:3400-block of North Monticello Avenue at 7 p.m. Jan. 4,3400-block of West Addison Street from 7:30-8 a.m. Jan. 5,3500-block of West Addison Street at 7:22 a.m. on Jan. 5.In the two incidents on Addison, police said video footage shows a dark-colored tow truck towing the vehicles from the parking lot. The manager of the parking lot told police that the tows were not authorized by them.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.