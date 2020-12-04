Sam's Toybox: Holiday toys for creative kids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box she has the hottest toys of 2020.
Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Kidizoom Creator Cam (Vtech)Kids can create awesome videos with this high-definition video camera kit.Use the included green screen and 20+ animated backgrounds to get chased by a T-Rex, go to outer space, or to totally disappear!Set up the shot with the tabletop tripod that doubles as a selfie stick and built-in microphone. Then use the easy onscreen editing and included green screen to create trick shots and time-lapse videos.Video can only be uploaded via included USB cable at parent's discretion.Camera has a microSD card slot to increase storage up to 32 GB (card not included).Ages: 5+MSRP: $59.99Available: Major retailers
Insta Studio Hands-Free Video Station (WeCool)This set has everything kids need to shoot their very own viral videos!Equipped with an adjustable base and rotating head to shoot at the best angle possible, this device allows kids of all ages to shoot viral videos hands free.Kids can use their Insta Studio to shoot all types of videos, including cooking, crafting, and sliming.Includes fun and trendy backgrounds, mixing tools, various slimy compounds, and sparkly mix ins!Ages: 4+MSRP: $19.99Available: Target, Michael's, Meijer
Jixels Creator (Fat Brain Toys)Kids can become pixel-art pros with the creative power of Jixelz!Features 3,000 precision-cut micro jigsaw pieces in 20 different colors to open young minds up to truly endless design-and-build possibilities.Start with the included book of 40 fun, funny, and fascinating design templates featuring characters, creatures, and more.Draw designs with the pre-jixelated graph paper - just color in the squares and then combine the Jixelz to match the design.When kids really get the hang of Jixelz, they can build freely and let the creativity flow from their mind to their hands to the Jixels!Jixelz hold together strong - no ironing needed!Fully compatible with all other Jixelz sets.Ages: 6+MSRP: $39.95Available: Fat Brain Toys; Amazon
Trolls World Tour DJ Trollex Mixer (eKids)Kids use the free spinning turntable to scratch while they mix their Trolls-inspired jams.Use the microphone to sing along or record custom voice tracks to make music mixes.Interactive lights glow as kids spin, scratch, and drop the beat!Kids can record their performances or plug in their MP3 player to jam along to their favorite songs!Push the "Drop Beat" button to initiate a build-up of music that ends with a heavy bassline beat.Choose from several beat rhythms, musical loops, sound effects, and character's voices to edit and mix custom creations.Volume and Tempo sliders allow kids to raise and lower the sound and speed.Ages: 3+MSRP: $39.99Available: Target, Amazon
Animal Crossing: New Horizons For Nintendo Switch (Nintendo)Enjoy a variety of relaxing activities like gardening, fishing, decorating, interacting with charming characters, and more, as classic Animal Crossing experiences come to life in fun new ways within the deserted-island setting.Customize your character and home, and decorate the landscape (with furniture, if you like!), as you create your very own island paradise.Experience a robust crafting system - collect materials to construct everything from furniture to tools!Ages: E for everyoneMSRP: $59.99Available: now at major retailers
