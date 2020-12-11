Sam's Toybox: Holiday toys for screen-free learning

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.
Speak & Learn Puppy (Leapfrog)
-Kids can watch this little friend come to life with flapping ears, a head that moves, and real-time responses.
-As toddlers learn to talk, this interactive dog repeats what they say and asks questions to keep the conversation going.
-Bailey says what kids say in a fun and interactive way in Babble mode. In Talk mode, the puppy has conversations with children and creates stories from their responses.
-Explore animal facts, animal sounds, food, feelings, letters, and numbers through four paw buttons and a light-up collar. Multiple songs encourage learning, and three learning levels allow the toy to grow with kids as their language skills develop.
-Ages: 1+
-MSRP: $29.99
-Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target
Botley 2.0 The Coding Robot Activity Set (Learning Resources)
-Botley 2.0 provides endless hours of screen-free STEM fun, helping kids learn hands-on coding and critical thinking skills without the need for a phone or tablet.
-Code through obstacle courses with sequences of up to 150 coding steps, explore multiple ways to code through colors and movements, and more.
-Interactive "Botley Says" gameplay adds a new way for kids to test their memory skills.
-Packed with hidden features that keep kids asking "what can I discover next?" Find the codes to turn Botley 2.0 into a train, police car, ghost, and more!
-The all-new light sensor makes Botley 2.0's eyes light up when he's in the dark.
-Use up to four Botleys into the same room for multiplayer races and competitions with friends.
-Comes ready to code right out of the box! Have 5 AAA batteries (3 AAA batteries for Botley and 2 AAA for the remote programmer) and a Phillips screwdriver nearby to get coding in minutes.
-Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $84.99
-Available: Amazon
Circuit Explorer (Educational insights)
-There is a new way to circuit play with three different out-ofthis-world playsets (Rocket, Rover, and Deluxe Base Station) that take circuits off the board and into imaginations!
-Using a brand-new 3D circuit technology, Circuit Explorer is a line of kid-friendly, real-working 3D circuit pieces that allows kids to engage in safe circuit building and imaginative play.
-Match the conduits with simple markings and instantly spark kids' curiosity as lights, sounds, and motion all become possible by making the right connection with Circuit Explorer.
-These connectable circuit pieces are simple to understand and durable enough for little hands to play independently with no adult supervision.
-The STEM learning system provides positive, hands-on experience with key engineering and design principles.
-Includes astronaut and robot figures.
-Requires 9 AAA batteries, not included.
-Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $29.99 - $59.99
-Available: October - Amazon (exclusive)
Magformers Backyard Adventure 61pc (Magformers)
-Kids can use Magformers building techniques to transform and create a playhouse, playground, and more!
-Decorate the backyard with trees, working lights, seesaws, swings, and more.
-Each geometric shape contains magnets that never reject, so the Magformers will always click.When playtime is over, use the magnetic power to simply stack and store.
-Ages: 3+.
-MSRP: $69.99
-Available: Target
Kinetic Sand Sandwhirlz (Spin Master)
-Use the Sandwhirlz tool to reveal a surprise shape and flow of Kinetic Sand!
-Inspired by the drop and squish play pattern, kids can reload the cylinders again and again for endless play.
- Comes with 2 pounds of colorful Kinetic Sand and a carry case.
-Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $19.99
-Available: Target, Amazon, Walmart
