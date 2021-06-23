Hobbies & Interests

Top toys for outdoor summer fun

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Now that it's summer, a lot of us are getting together again and there's a lot that we can do for some outdoor fun.

Specifically, there are a lot of toys and games you can set up for you and your family.

Adrienne Appel with the Toy Association joined ABC7 with some of the latest toys out there including the Gazillion Bubbles Rollin' Wave,
-Sunsquad 15 piece Sprinkler Bucket,
-Tangle Night Soccer Ball,
-Badminton Professional Series,

-Tonka Steel Classics Mighty Dump Truck,
- Nerf Super Soaker Dinosquad Dino-Soak.

For more information from the Toy Association on this summer's toy trends, head to thegeniusofplay.org.
