Disney Ultimate Toy Drive: ABC7 Chicago kicks off annual 'Stuff the Truck' campaign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Disney Ultimate Toy Drive is underway! ABC7 is kicking off its annual "Stuff the Truck" campaign to make the holiday wishes come true for children in need by supporting the Marine Corps Reserve Chicago Toys for Tots.

Chicago Toys for Tots 2023 Coordinator Sergeant Anthony Hanley of the U.S. Marine Corps will be joining ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler on Eyewitness News This Morning and Eyewitness News at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. Viewers will be encouraged to come out and "Stuff the Truck" at the Marine Corp Niles Warehouse - 5664 W. Touhy Ave., Niles, Illinois (next to Walmart) on Friday, Dec. 8, from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Marines will load up toy donations in their holly jolly military trucks to be sorted and later delivered to children in need. Some of Santa's helpers will be on hand as well.

This year, Disney has provided grants to Toys for Tots around the country to kick off the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive. These grants will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to kids in need, and a local grant will be supporting 5,000 toys right here in Chicago!

Toys for Tots' 2023 goal is to collect 120,000 toys. During their 2022 campaign, they collected nearly 70,000 toys which were delivered to more than 43,000 children across the Chicagoland area.

Those who can't "Stuff the Truck" with toys can also help by donating online at chicago-il.toysfortots.org or at one of the many Toys for Tots drop-off sites across the Chicagoland area by Dec. 16.

Those who wish to donate to the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive can do so online at www.shopdisney.com until Dec. 24.

A QR code will also be available for viewers to scan during ABC 7 newscasts on Friday, Dec. 8.

About ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is the No. 1 local news source and most-watched television station in Chicago. With top-rated daily newscasts spanning decades and the largest social media presence in the market with more than 2.6 million Facebook followers, ABC7 Eyewitness News provides breaking news, investigative reporting, weather, politics, traffic and sports in the multiplatform space toChicago, the suburbs and northwest Indiana. NamedBest News Operationby the Associated Press for four consecutive years, ABC 7 Eyewitness News produces "Chicago Proud," a series of features that spotlights everyday heroes in and around Chicago.The station also produces the highest-rated New Year's Eve special in Chicago,holiday kickoff special "The Magnificent Mile Lights Festival,"syndicated to a national audience, as well as the award-winning program series "Our Chicago," which showcases the city's diversityand highlights contributions in the Black, Hispanic, Asian,LGBTQ+ communities, among others.Every Friday, Windy City Weekend, entertains while giving Chicagoans everything they need to know about what's happening in the city. ABC 7 is the only Chicago station producing and broadcasting parades representing Chicago's rich cultural history. In addition to producing town halls focused on current social issues, the station has a long and proud tradition of broadcasting political candidate debates keeping Chicago'selectorate informed.ABC7's outreach efforts include annual partnerships with the Red Cross for life-saving blood drives, one of the biggest one-day drives in the country and, most recently, spearheading an effort to raise more than $1.5 million for area food pantries.

X: https://twitter.com/abc7chicago

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abc7Chicago/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/abc7Chicago/

Media Contact:

Jayme Nicholas

(312) 750-7254

jayme.a.nicholas@abc.com