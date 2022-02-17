Top toys of 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New toys are hitting the market this year.
They're usually unveiled at the Toy Fair in New York City. That was canceled.
So instead we get to see these toys for the first time right here on ABC7.
Adrienne Appell with the Toy Association joined ABC7 to talk about the:
-Ann Williams Craft-tastic Nature Lantern, ages 8+, $16.99, Spring 2022
-Monopoly Discover-- a younger take on the classic board game, $19.99, ages 4+, Just Launched
-Huey, The Line-Tracking Color-Sensing Robot, ages 5+, $59.99, June 2022,
-Just My Style Donut Worries, ages 6+, starting at $7.99, Spring 2022
-Crocodile Dentist Splash, ages 3+, $24.99, March 2022
-Panda Mei, ages 3+, $24.99, March 2022
For more information, visit the geniusofplay.org.
