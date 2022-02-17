Shopping

Top toys of 2022

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Top toys of 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New toys are hitting the market this year.

They're usually unveiled at the Toy Fair in New York City. That was canceled.

So instead we get to see these toys for the first time right here on ABC7.

Adrienne Appell with the Toy Association joined ABC7 to talk about the:

-Ann Williams Craft-tastic Nature Lantern, ages 8+, $16.99, Spring 2022

-Monopoly Discover-- a younger take on the classic board game, $19.99, ages 4+, Just Launched

-Huey, The Line-Tracking Color-Sensing Robot, ages 5+, $59.99, June 2022,

-Just My Style Donut Worries, ages 6+, starting at $7.99, Spring 2022

-Crocodile Dentist Splash, ages 3+, $24.99, March 2022

-Panda Mei, ages 3+, $24.99, March 2022

For more information, visit the geniusofplay.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingtoys
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather forecast includes heavy rain, ice, snow | Live radar
Accused child killer walks free; state loses 'slam dunk' case
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Parent feedback sought on CPS calendar; year could start earlier
IL reports 2,538 new COVID cases, 73 deaths
Chicago mom speaks out after hair discrimination bill passes
Ex-CPS admins charged in additional fraud at N. Side school: feds
Show More
Woman dragged by cops at Brickyard Mall to receive $1.67M settlement
Biden believes Russia will go forward with Ukraine invasion
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
CDC hints at better times ahead, possible change to mask guidance
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
More TOP STORIES News