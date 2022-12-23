  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Sam's Toy Box: Complete guide for hottest holiday toys

Samantha Chatman Image
BySamantha Chatman via WLS logo
Friday, December 23, 2022 1:01PM
Sam's Toy Box: STEM toys
EMBED <>More Videos

Friday's edition of Sam's Toy Box highlights STEM gifts to teach kids math and science.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Take a look at all of Sam's Toy Box segments, from STEM toys to socially responsible fun.

Sam's Toy Box: Taking a look at top girls', boys', baby toys this holiday season

Sam's Toy Box: Who says you can't play with your food? Look at best food-related kids' toys

Sam's Toy Box: Taking a look at holiday toys that make science and math fun

Sam's Toy Box: Retro rewind

Sam's Toy Box: Socially responsible fun

Sam's Toy Box: As seen on on screen

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW