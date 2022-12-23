Sam's Toy Box: Complete guide for hottest holiday toys

Friday's edition of Sam's Toy Box highlights STEM gifts to teach kids math and science.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Take a look at all of Sam's Toy Box segments, from STEM toys to socially responsible fun.

Sam's Toy Box: Taking a look at top girls', boys', baby toys this holiday season

Sam's Toy Box: Who says you can't play with your food? Look at best food-related kids' toys

Sam's Toy Box: Taking a look at holiday toys that make science and math fun

Sam's Toy Box: Retro rewind

Sam's Toy Box: Socially responsible fun

Sam's Toy Box: As seen on on screen

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.