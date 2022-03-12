Singer Traci Braxton, reality TV star and sister of Toni Braxton, dies at 50

It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/N4NsYkPg5g — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) March 12, 2022

Singer Traci Braxton, who appeared on the reality series "Braxton Family Values" with her sisters, including Grammy-winner Toni, died Saturday at 50, her family and the show's network said.A cause of death has not been released."She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," Toni Braxton posted on Instagram. "We will miss her dearly."She added, "Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake.""Braxton Family Values" began in 2011 on WE tv. Traci Braxton also appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp" with her husband, Kevin Surratt.Traci Braxton released an album in 2014, "Crash & Burn," and had a hit single, "Last Call."She also had a radio show and acted on stage and in movies."Traci Braxton has been in the lives of TV viewers for years and will always be part of the WE tv family. Gone far too soon, we celebrate her life and memory and send our heartfelt condolences to the entire Braxton family during this difficult time. Her light and spirit live on," WE tv said on Saturday.