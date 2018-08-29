Tractor trailer full of candy flips on Route 17 in New Jersey in alleged road rage incident

EMBED </>More Videos

A tractor trailer flipped in New Jersey in an alleged road rage incident.

Eyewitness News
MAHWAH, N.J. --
A tractor-trailer full of candy lost control and flipped over in New Jersey, in what police say was a case of road rage.

The accident happened on Route 17 in Mahwah.

Police say the driver of an SUV observed the tractor trailer being driven aggressively and changing lanes recklessly.

The SUV pulled in front of the tractor trailer and hit the brakes in an effort to slow it down and prevent an accident. The tractor trailer hit a median, flipped and slid across the travel lanes of Route 17.

There were no serious injuries.

A tractor trailer driving behind the two vehicles had a dash cam which recorded the incident.

Police released the video to underscore the dangers of road rage.

Both drivers were issued numerous summonses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentroad ragetractor traileru.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
2 struck by lightning in Highland Park as storms move through Chicago area
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
Guns recovered from party bus in Kennedy Park
Police find headless body in home of missing man in San Francisco
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in New York driveway
2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool after morning showers Wednesday
Show More
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Jason Van Dyke talks to Chicago Tribune 1 week before murder trial
Man charged in West Town beating, sex assault
For Cubs pitcher, tickets to raise money for juvenile diabetes research are personal
More News