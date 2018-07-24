"We remain heartbroken over the tragic death of Melyda Corado and the trauma our Crew Members and customers have suffered. Mely was a valued and beloved Crew Member. Our sole focus remains on supporting her family and those involved in Saturday's horrible ordeal in Silver Lake. Out of respect for them, we will not be providing further comment on today's developments, but do want to again express our appreciation for the overwhelming outpouring of support from customers and Crew Members across the country. The Silver Lake store will remain closed until further notice, to give those involved time to begin to work through what they've experienced and to allow us the opportunity to prepare the store for their return."