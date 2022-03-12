Trader Joe's is recalling one of its salads because there could be hard plastic in the dressing.
The potentially affected "crunchy slaw with chicken, crispy noodles & peanut dressing" was shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.
The "use by" dates range from March 9-12, according to Trader Joe's website.
If you have it, the grocer recommends you toss it or return the product to the store for a refund.
Trader Joe's so no injuries have been reported so far and the salad is off store shelves.
Trader Joe's recalls one of its salads over possible hard plastics in dressing
TRADER JOE'S
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News