Dan Ryan outbound local lanes near Chicago Skyway reopen after landfill truck overturns, leaks fuel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A landfill truck rolled over in the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway near the Chicago Skyway Friday morning, blocking the local lanes.

The overturned landfill truck hauling 80,000 pounds of garbage spilled its load and is also leaking fuel, which prompted a Level 1 Hazmat response. By 6 a.m., crews had cleaned up the fuel spill.

All outbound traffic was being forced into the express lanes at 47th Street.At about 8:30 a.m., the local lanes reopened.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash. No injuries have been reported.
