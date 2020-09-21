Traffic

Semi rollover blocks OB Bishop Ford lanes near Sibley

DOLTON -- A crash involving an overturned semi truck shut down the outbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway in the south suburbs ahead of Monday's morning commute.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on southbound I-94 just before Sibley Boulevard in Dolton, according to Illinois State Police. Minor injuries were reported.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

The crash caused a semi hauling a load of metal to roll over, blocking all southbound lanes, state police said. Some traffic is still getting by in the left lane while crews work to clean up the wreck.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
