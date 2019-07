Metra Delays: Milwaukee District West, North Central service disrupted after pedestrian killed near Elmwood Park

Metra Alert MD-W - Inbound and outbound train movement halted, a pedestrian incident near Elmwood Park invoving a Metra equipment train. Customers should expect extensive delays. — Metra MD-W (@metraMDW) April 22, 2019

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Service on the Metra Milwaukee District West line and North Central Service line has been disrupted in both directions after a pedestrian was killed near Elmwood Park Monday morning, authorities said.Elmwood Park police said a pedestrian was killed. Further details were not immediately released.At about 9:20 a.m., Metra said inbound and outbound trains were operating with extensive delays. Metra said the incident involved an equipment train.The incident led to a closure of 75th Avenue at Grand Avenue. Grand Avenue was closed between Fullerton and Oak Park avenues.