1 dead after rollover crash on Edens Expressway in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died after a rollover crash on the Edens Expressway in north suburban Skokie Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on the outbound Edens Expressway near Oakton Street. The driver rolled over and ended up in a ditch along the side of the road.

Police have blocked off the right lane of the Edens, which has led to significant traffic backups.
