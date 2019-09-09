1 dead after rollover crash on Edens Expressway

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has died after a rollover crash on the Edens Expressway in the north suburbs Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.The crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on the outbound Edens Expressway near Oakton Street. The driver rolled over and ended up in a ditch along the side of the road.Police have blocked off the right lane of the Edens, which has led to significant traffic backups.