1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55 near Wilmington

Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling northbound on I-55 at around 5 p.m. Thursday when the semi-trailer crashed into a pick-up truck stuck in traffic. The crash caused a chain reaction that led to a five-vehicle collision, with three of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames.
The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the pick-up truck has been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.
All northbound lanes in the area south of Lorenzo Road reopened around 2 a.m. Friday.
Traffic was rerouted onto Route 129 in Wilmington.
There are no other injuries reported at this time.
Police are still investigating the crash.