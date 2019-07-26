Traffic

1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55 near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a fiery crash along Interstate 55 near Wilmington has died, according to police.

Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling northbound on I-55 at around 5 p.m. Thursday when the semi-trailer crashed into a pick-up truck stuck in traffic. The crash caused a chain reaction that led to a five-vehicle collision, with three of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the pick-up truck has been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

All northbound lanes in the area south of Lorenzo Road reopened around 2 a.m. Friday.

Traffic was rerouted onto Route 129 in Wilmington.

There are no other injuries reported at this time.

Police are still investigating the crash.

