1 injured after crash involving 14 vehicles on NB Lake Shore Drive near Grand

A 14-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive snarled traffic Thursday morning.

A crash involving 14 vehicles snarled traffic in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive near Grand Avenue.

At around 6:30 a.m., police were diverting people off at the Navy Pier exit ramp. By 6:50 a.m., traffic was getting by in the right lane. By 7:40 a.m. the crash scene was cleared.
At least one person was reported injured in the crash. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as the crash created a three-mile long backup at one point.
