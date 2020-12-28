expressway shooting

1 injured in I-290 expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say; westbound ramp to Mannheim Rd. reopens

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aperson was injured in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Monday morning, Illinois State Police Said.

State police said the shooting happened in the westbound lanes near 25th Avenue just after 11:32 a.m.

One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said. No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

The westbound ramp to Mannheim Road was closed from about 11:30 a.m. until about 1:45 p.m. It has now fully reopened to traffic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagoo'harehillsidecrimeexpressway shootingshooting
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
1 shot on Bishop Ford on South Side
Man killed in I-290 shooting: ISP
I-290 reopened after man killed in apparent expressway shooting: ISP
Illinois State Police trooper witnesses Dan Ryan shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Ald. Proco "Joe" Moreno faces DUI charges after Gold Coast crash
Nashville bombing suspect: 'The world is never going to forget me'
Accused Rockford bowling alley shooter held without bond
LIVE: Biden to deliver remarks on foreign policy, national security
3rd suspect charged with retired Chicago firefighter's murder
North Lawndale schools to remain open after facing potential closure
Highlights of COVID-19 stimulus, government spending bill
Show More
Why you still need to wear a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine
IL reports 4,453 COVID-19 cases, 105 deaths: Live Chicago Update
2 critically injured in Westmont partial building collapse, officials say
Chicago Weather: Slightly colder Monday
30 shot, 8 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News