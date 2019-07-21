Traffic

1 injured in shooting on I-57 near 127th, inbound lanes reopen

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- UPDATE:
State police say all I-57 inbound lanes have reopened following a shooting near 127th street.
------
Police say one person is wounded after being shot on Interstate 57 near south Suburban Calumet Park early Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at southbound 127th street.

Police say the person was struck in both arms and transported to Metro South Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say all I-57 inbound lanes south of 147th street are closed and traffic is being diverted.

Stay up-to-date on Chicago area lane closures and traffic alerts here: Chicago Traffic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcalumet parkcrimeshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12YO girl shot in Avondale after father gets in argument
Boy, 3, falls from 3rd floor window in Lincoln Park
17-year-old shot in Little Village
4 injured in Lawndale shooting near gas station
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, rainy Sunday
8 shot in separate lakefront shootings
NWS bakes biscuits in scorching van during heat wave
Show More
Man stabbed with scissors on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown days after fatal stabbing
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Skokie teen stabbed friend who accused him of breaking truck: prosecutors
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after being pulled from lake
Lockport ranch dedicated in honor of former ABC7 producer
More TOP STORIES News