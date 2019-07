1 injured in shooting on I-57 near 127th, inbound lanes reopen

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- UPDATE:State police say all I-57 inbound lanes have reopened following a shooting near 127th street.------Police say one person is wounded after being shot on Interstate 57 near south Suburban Calumet Park early Sunday morning.According to Illinois State police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at southbound 127th street.Police say the person was struck in both arms and transported to Metro South Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.Police say all I-57 inbound lanes south of 147th street are closed and traffic is being diverted.Stay up-to-date on Chicago area lane closures and traffic alerts here: Chicago Traffic