1 injured in shooting on I-57 near 127th, inbound lanes reopen

CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) --
State police say all I-57 inbound lanes have reopened following a shooting near 127th street.
Police say one person is wounded after being shot on Interstate 57 near south Suburban Calumet Park early Sunday morning.
According to Illinois State police, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at southbound 127th street.
Police say the person was struck in both arms and transported to Metro South Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say all I-57 inbound lanes south of 147th street are closed and traffic is being diverted.
