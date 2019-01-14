A fiery truck crash closed lanes near St. Charles Road for a few hours in northwest suburban Berkeley Monday night.Illinois State Police said a semi truck struck a broken down and empty passenger bus that was parked on the right shoulder of I-294 when it drifted to the right. The truck then burst into flames. Both vehicles were eventually engulfed in flames.Police said the 37-year-old woman driving the truck, which was carrying paper products, sustained a minor injury to her leg. There were no further injuries.The crash happened just before 7 p.m.The lane closures caused extensive traffic delays, but all lanes were expected to be cleared and open by the morning rush Tuesday.