TRAFFIC

1 injured in truck crash, fire on I-294 at St. Charles Road near Berkeley

EMBED </>More Videos

A fiery truck crash closed lanes near St. Charles Road for a few hours in northwest suburban Berkeley Monday night.

BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) --
A fiery truck crash closed lanes near St. Charles Road for a few hours in northwest suburban Berkeley Monday night.

Illinois State Police said a semi truck struck a broken down and empty passenger bus that was parked on the right shoulder of I-294 when it drifted to the right. The truck then burst into flames. Both vehicles were eventually engulfed in flames.

Police said the 37-year-old woman driving the truck, which was carrying paper products, sustained a minor injury to her leg. There were no further injuries.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m.

The lane closures caused extensive traffic delays, but all lanes were expected to be cleared and open by the morning rush Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashtruck crashtruck fireBerkeley
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Metra Heritage Corridor train service will resume Tuesday morning
SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close
Naked man ID'd in wrong-way interstate chase
South Elgin police respond to report of crash with entrapment
More Traffic
Top Stories
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Gunman convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death sentenced to 84 years in prison
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
29 dogs killed in kennel fire near West Chicago
Man sculpts 7-foot bald eagle with snow in Indiana
Trump personally paying for Clemson's fast-food White House meals
Jason Van Dyke's attorneys ask for probation ahead of Friday's sentencing hearing
Show More
Government shutdown forces thousands to work without pay, many worry about trickle down effects
Feds request more time to indict Ald. Ed Burke
Metra Heritage Corridor train service will resume Tuesday morning
Illinois State Police investigate crash that killed trooper on I-294 in Northbrook
More News