TRAFFIC

1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57, inbound lanes closed at Halsted

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A crash in the inbound lanes of I-57 has left one woman dead and two others critically injured.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:52 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said. The crash has led to the inbound lanes of I-57 to be closed at Halsted Street..

Fire officials said one woman died. A 20-year-old woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

CHECK LIVE TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

Police have not released details on what led up to the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashChicagoWashington Heights
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Bike Lane Uprising site posts photos of cars parked in bike lanes
Metra Electric trains halted at Hazel Crest after pedestrian struck
Save a life: Don't speed on Illinois roads
Semi crash closes WB Indiana Toll Road under US 421
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police investigating homicide in Skokie, source says
Man shot to death on Dan Ryan Expressway
5 children, woman killed in Benton Harbor motel fire
3 children, man wounded in Lawndale shooting
15-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore ID'd
Federal government loses bid to have Chicago's sanctuary city lawsuit tossed out
Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Show More
Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed in duck boat accident
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Chicago woman with partial sight competes in Independence Cup
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
More News