1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A crash in the inbound lanes of I-57 has left one woman dead and two others critically injured Saturday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 5:52 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department said. The crash closed the inbound lanes of I-57 at Halsted Street for hours before reopening after 11 a.m.

Fire officials said one woman died. A 20-year-old woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released details on what led up to the crash.
