Traffic

1 killed, 3 injured in Lake Forest rollover crash

EMBED <>More Videos

Northbound U.S. 41 is closed in Lake Forest after a roll-over crash Friday morning.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others injured in a rollover crash in Lake Forest Friday morning.

Authorities responded at about 3:56 a.m. for a single-car crash on northbound U.S. 41 north of Westleigh Road. Police said the car left the highway at a bend in the road and hit several trees before coming to a rest in an embankment. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as they investigated.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Three people inside the vehicle were were injured and transported to hospitals.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.

As of 7:30 a.m., northbound U.S. 41 is closed between Westleigh and Route 60.

The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlake forestcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
Child abduction alert issued for boy, 3, last seen with babysitter in West Loop
Slain CPD Officer John Rivera to be laid to rest Friday
Metra UP NW trains halted after pedestrian struck near Edison Park
The 60: Baseball season starts, National Mermaid Day
Pope demands sex abuse claims be reported in Vatican City
'Ripper Crew' killer Thomas Kokoraleis released from prison
Show More
Couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Police: Driver shot by man in 70s in apparent road rage incident
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Caretaker accused of making 81-year-old eat jalapeño peppers
Woman sentenced to prison in butt injection death
More TOP STORIES News