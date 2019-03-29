1 killed, 3 injured in Lake Forest rollover crash

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others injured in a rollover crash in Lake Forest Friday morning.Authorities responded at about 3:56 a.m. for a single-car crash on northbound U.S. 41 north of Westleigh Road. Police said the car left the highway at a bend in the road and hit several trees before coming to a rest in an embankment. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as they investigated.One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the person's identity.Three people inside the vehicle were were injured and transported to hospitals.The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.As of 7:30 a.m., northbound U.S. 41 is closed between Westleigh and Route 60.The Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team is investigating the crash.