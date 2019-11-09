1 killed in crash on I-55; OB lanes shut down near LaGrange exit

SUMMIT, Ill. (WLS) -- Two outbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway have been shut down after a fatal crash Saturday morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-55 near the LaGrange Road exit in Summit, Illinois State Police said.
Police said a vehicle rolled over in a ditch and caught fire.
One male was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said middle and right lanes are closed, as they continue their investigation.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
