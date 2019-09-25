Traffic

1 killed in rollover crash on ramp from Indiana Toll Road to I-94

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- One person has died in a single vehicle rollover crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The SUV rolled over on the ramp from the eastbound Indiana Toll Road to eastbound I-94 in Lake Station and the ramp has been closed down while police investigate. All traffic exiting the Indiana Toll Road is being forced off to westbound I-94.

Authorities have not released any further information on the fatality.
