15 hurt in CTA bus crash in Goose Island

A bus crash happened at 1:47 p.m. near Chicago Avenue and Peoria Street, police said.

CHICAGO --
Fifteen people were injured in a crash between a CTA bus and a car Wednesday afternoon in the Goose Island neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The bus and a westbound black Mercedes collided at 1:47 p.m. on Chicago Avenue just east of Peoria Street, according to Chicago police and fire officials. A total of 15 people were taken to hospitals.



The two occupants of the Mercedes were critically injured, but their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said. The other 13 people, who were on the bus, were listed in fair-to-serious condition.

Details about their ages, genders and the hospitals they were taken to were not immediately available.

The CTA's 66 Chicago bus was being rerouted in the area, the transit agency said.

